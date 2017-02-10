Cell phone usage surpasses landlines

Fewer and fewer homes in America have hard wired telephones as more and more people are going mobile.

Cell phones have now surpassed land line usage in US households.

“We have more cell phones in the U.S. than people,” said Steve Kristan, an AT&T Spokesman.



Everyone uses their cell phone for much more than just phone calls.

From apps to streaming videos, cell phones provide many more services now than their original purpose.

Kristan says,“It's the convenience factor. People like having the phone with them and being able to post on social media right then and there or they like to watch their video wherever they are at."

Kristan says while cell phones offer safety features , landlines also have their advantages.

“I don't have to re-charge it. I don't have to plug it in at night to charge up," said Kristan. "There are also some features and benefits to land lines that people are not ready to get rid of."

Studies show 52 percent of the population does not own land lines.

Many people are concerned about costs.

“A lot of people want to bundle their TV service, their wireless and maybe their internet,” said Kristan.

Even during emergency situations, AT&T hasn't seen cell phone calls and texts delay response crews," according to Kristan.

Meanwhile, Cell phone technology continues to grow.

“It's what we call small cell technology," says Kristan. "What we are doing is putting mini towers, or a mini antenna in a downtown concentrated area to improve the service.”

As the cell phone industry advances people need to focus on their own needs to decide whether a cell phone or land line is the best choice for them.