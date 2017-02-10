Sheriff to give update on officer involved shooting in Howland

We should learn more this weekend about two deadly shootings in Trumbull County, one of which involved Howland Township police officers.

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe has announced that he will hold a news conference at noon on Saturday to present an update on Tuesday night's shooting in the parking lot of the Howland Giant Eagle.

Richard Latimer, 34, of Girard was shot during a confrontation with Howland police who were pursuing him as a possible suspect in a fatal shooting in Weathersfield earlier that same night.

Sheriff Monroe has already said that the officers were in fear for their lives when they fired shots at Latimer, who was carrying a 9 millimeter handgun.

Latimer died the following morning from what the Mahoning County Coroner said was multiple gunshot wounds.

Two Howland police officers, whose names have not been released, are on paid administrative leave while the investigation into the shooting continues.

Police have said that Latimer was being sought as a suspect in the shooting death of Van Blevins at a South Main Street home in Weathersfield a few hours before the deadly confrontation at Giant Eagle.

