Auditor promises exemptions for new Ohio food stamp photo ID

State Auditor David Yost says his idea for a new picture ID for state food stamp cards won't affect everyone.

"The disabled are exempted in this bill. People over 60 are frequently unable to get out and get their own food so they are exempted," said Yost.

Yost says something had to be done to stop the trafficking of food stamps in Ohio. He says fraud accounts for five percent of the $2.5 billion the state spends on food stamps.

"These things are trafficked at a discount among drug dealers so this would be a deterrent.," says Yost.

Massachusetts currently uses picture ID's. Yost says it costs them about $200,000 a year for that and it easily pays for itself through reductions in fraud.

Yost says it could take a while before you start using those photo ID cards at grocery stores. He says first there has to be hearings in the state house, then the Governor has to sign it.

He says it will then take about two years to phase in the million people in the state who rely on them for food.