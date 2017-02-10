YPD brings on five new officers

Five men take the oath and become Youngstown Police Officers, and they've already hit the ground running because their first day on the job is today.

Youngstown Mayor John McNally issued the oath of office at 11:00 AM in city council chambers.

The newly sworn patrolmen are Matthew Simon, 32, of Boardman; Luis Villaplana, 25, of Youngstown; Christopher Weibel, 27, of Austintown; Elmer Martinez-Gonzalez, 28, of Youngstown; and Michael Saverko, 25, of Youngstown.

Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees tells 21 News, "This will bring our total numbers up to 154 officers, and with the COPS Grant that we'll be implementing our strength will go up to about 160. So we'll be hiring again hopefully in a few months and getting up to the strength that we should be with the additional officers through the COPS Grant."

New Patrolman Michael Saverko smiled as he took photos with is family and says, "I grew up here, I was born here, Youngstown is not as bad as everybody makes it seem to be, and becoming a police officer is one of the biggest goals I've had here since being a kid."

Matthew Simon says despite the conflicts between some police officers and citizens around the country it doesn't discourage him from carrying the badge. "It's getting rougher around the entire country as a whole, however in the area it's still a very honorable profession and a lot of people still look up to police officers," Simon said.

Officer Josh Kelly was also promoted from patrolman to Detective Sergeant. Kelly has been a Youngstown Police Officer since December of 1997.