Accident shuts down road in Weathersfield

A one vehicle accident in Weathersfield Township sent one person to the hospital and shut down a road.

A woman driving along Four Mile Run Road shortly after 5 p.m. Friday slid off the road just north of County Line Road.

The car went through a fence and came to rest in a field.

A rescue squad pulled the driver from the car and transported her to St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

Authorities have not released the victim's name or condition.

The car received heavy damage.

A portion of the road was shut down while first responders were on the scene.