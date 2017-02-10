Niles businesses targets of utility bill scam

Niles Police say they've been getting reports of local merchants being targeted by a familiar utility bill scam.

Police say two city businesses received calls on Friday claiming to be from Ohio Edison working on behalf of the Niles Light Department.

The caller claims that the electric bill for the business is past due and they are going to shut off the power unless full payment is made.

Police say the scam is followed by request for the business owner to pay the bill using Western Union or a money card.

According to police, the Niles Light Department does not subcontract with anyone to collect payments or request payment in any other form but to the city itself.

Police suggest that if anyone receives such a call, they should hang up.

That's the same advice offered on the FirstEnergy website for any customer who gets a call from someone demanding immediate payment in the form of a pre-paid debit card, Green Dot, Money Gram or Western Union.

In this widespread scam, which frequently targets small businesses, a telephone caller poses as an electric utility company employee, explains FirstEnergy.

The caller threatens to shut off the customer’s power unless an immediate payment is made.

In many cases, the customer is told to use a pre-paid debit card, such as a Green Dot/MoneyPak card, or a money transfer service like Money Gram or Western Union.

In at least one case, the victim was directed to pay in person at a physical location.

The facts:

If your account is past due, you will receive a written notice of your account status, with instructions on how to avoid disconnection of service.

While a FirstEnergy representative may call a customer whose bill is in arrears in order to remind them that a payment is due, the representative would explain how a payment can be made using an established payment option.

They will not demand payment over the phone or at a particular physical location.

FirstEnergy does not accept prepaid debit cards or wire transfers as payment, and representatives will not demand your bank information or credit card number over the phone.

What should you do:

If you receive a suspicious call, hang up immediately.

Be aware that scammers often use Caller ID spoofing software to misrepresent the source of a phone call, or provide you with a fake "verification" phone number.

These call-back numbers may even include exact replicas of company greetings and hold messaging.

If you would like to verify your account status, always call the Customer Service department using the numbers on their website, or log in to your account on the website.

If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, contact your local police department or your state attorney general’s office.