Supporters of Affordable Care Act rally in Sharon

A group of protesters gathered outside of Rep. Mike Kelly's office in Sharon, Pa., on Friday.

They were demonstrating against the Republican representative's plans to support the repeal and replacement of The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

One of the protesters was Brian Skibo, who has a incurable brain tumor. He has been receiving chemotherapy and medicine for seizures through Obamacare.

"The past couple of years my insurance premiums have been decreasing and I'm not getting that much in subsidies, so all of the rhetoric that people don't work and they are getting a free ride, that is simply not true," said Skibo.

Some women at the rally were hoping to get answers from Rep. Kelly about the future of healthcare.

"If he is willing to sit there and take peoples insurance away, then look them in the face and tell them why you are doing that," said Diane Syphrit.

Rep. Kelly has commented about the healthcare issue and supporting the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act.

"“It has to be affordable, accessible, and sustainable, that’s the key to it,” said Kelly.

President Trump has said it will be a year before he has a healthcare plan together.