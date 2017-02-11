Black players harassed with racist chants at 'Hick Night' - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Black players harassed with racist chants at 'Hick Night'

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (AP) -

Parents say black high school basketball players were targeted with racist chants during a game in western Pennsylvania where the home team was celebrating "Hick Night."

The parents tell the Uniontown Herald Standard (http://bit.ly/2kY9fDj ) that Connellsville students yelled chants including "Build that wall!" and "Get them out of here!" at black Uniontown players.

The Connellsville fans were sporting gear like camouflage baseball caps and flannel shirts with sleeves cut off as part of the theme night. At least one was holding a Donald Trump campaign sign.

An assistant superintendent for the Connellsville school district says officials met with students to explain how their actions were perceived. David McDonald says the school has officially apologized to Uniontown.

Uniontown parents claim the harassment continued until halftime, but McDonald says the chants were immediately stopped.

