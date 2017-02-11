Black players harassed with racist chants at 'Hick Night'

Youngstown Police are still investigating what has turned out to be the death of a nine-year-old boy due to what has been ruled acute cocaine toxicity. The Mahoning County Coroner's office was called on December 26 to investigate the death of 9-year-old Marcus Lee after he was taken to Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman.More >>
There is good news and bad news for the thousands of drivers who have felt dizzied by the challenges of trying to navigate through construction along Interstate 80 in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties. The good news is that the Ohio Department of Transportation plans to re-open the ramp leading from Interstate 80 eastbound, to US Route 422 in Girard at 7 p.m. tonight. The ramp has been closed since last July for a project that wasn't scheduled to be completed until this coming July.More >>
An early morning high-rise apartment fire in downtown Pittsburgh has left one woman dead, and two residents and two firefighters needing treatment from medical crews. Officials say arson and homicide investigators are on the scene. Fire Chief Darryl Jones offered no details on the woman who died at Midtown Towers, a 17-story building that houses apartments on its upper floors and a convenience store on its ground floor.More >>
Oakland hit a walk-off three-run home run in a 7-5 victory in game one, and the Golden Grizzlies took game two 8-6 to sweep a doubleheader against the Youngstown State baseball team on Sunday at the Oakland Baseball Field.More >>
Jose Osuna hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and Tony Watson escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Sunday.More >>
Jason Kipnis, moved to the leadoff spot for the first time this season, was 4 for 5 with two homers and four RBIs, and the Cleveland Indians woke up from an offensive slumber in an 8-3 victory over the Minnesota...More >>
The Youngstown State softball team's bid for its second Horizon League Championship and NCAA Regional Tournament berth came up short after a 6-3 loss to UIC in the tournament title game on Saturday afternoon at Flames Field.More >>
Trevor Williams pitched five strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
