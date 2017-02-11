Army denies all claims for damage caused by runaway blimp - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Army denies all claims for damage caused by runaway blimp

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

The U.S. Army is denying 35 claims for more than $1.5 million in damage caused when a blimp broke loose in Maryland and came to rest in the Pennsylvania countryside in 2015.

Army Spokesman Dov Schwartz said in a statement Friday that the Army had determined that no government employees or agencies were responsible or negligent in the incident.

The decision was first reported by pennlive.com.

The unmanned surveillance blimp broke from its mooring at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland and floated over Pennsylvania for hours on Oct. 28, 2015, causing electrical outages as its tether hit power lines.

Schwartz says a defense contractor was responsible for the installation and maintenance of the tethering system on the blimp.

