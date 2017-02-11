PetSmart recalls dog food due to health risk

People living in a Lawrence County community have been the victims of a hoax according to police. State Police and Shenango Township Police issued a media release on Monday in response to complaints about suspicious letters being circulated in the Links Drive area of the township. The anonymous letters warn residents that a sexual predator from Ohio has moved into the area and is still being investigated by authorities in Ohio.More >>
Youngstown Police say they are treating the investigation into the cocaine overdose death of a 9-year-old child as a homicide. Police Detective Lt. Doug Bobovnyk told 21 News on Monday that the amount of cocaine found in the system of McGuffey Elementary School student Marcus Lee as “off the charts”.More >>
Firefighters say multiple people have died in a fire at a northeast Ohio home. The number of victims and their names weren't immediately released at the scene early Monday morning in Akron, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Cleveland. A neighbor, Paul Clegg, tells the Akron Beacon Journal that the people living at the home include children.More >>
An East Liverpool police officer is on the mend after accidentally overdosing during a traffic stop. According to police, a suspicious vehicle was seen conducting what appeared to be a drug transaction on Spring Grove Street Friday night. When officers tried to pull over the car the driver, 25-year-old Justin Buckle of East Liverpool, reportedly tried to leave, almost backing into an unmarked cruiser.More >>
Oakland hit a walk-off three-run home run in a 7-5 victory in game one, and the Golden Grizzlies took game two 8-6 to sweep a doubleheader against the Youngstown State baseball team on Sunday at the Oakland Baseball Field.More >>
Jose Osuna hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and Tony Watson escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Sunday.More >>
Jason Kipnis, moved to the leadoff spot for the first time this season, was 4 for 5 with two homers and four RBIs, and the Cleveland Indians woke up from an offensive slumber in an 8-3 victory over the Minnesota...More >>
The Youngstown State softball team's bid for its second Horizon League Championship and NCAA Regional Tournament berth came up short after a 6-3 loss to UIC in the tournament title game on Saturday afternoon at Flames Field.More >>
Trevor Williams pitched five strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
