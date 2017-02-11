PetSmart recalls dog food due to health risk - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

PetSmart recalls dog food due to health risk

Posted: Updated:

PetSmart is voluntarily recalling a brand of canned dog food due to metal contamination that could be a choking hazard to pets.

The recall involves one production lot of "Grreat Choice" adult dog food found online and in stores.

This recall was announced after receiving notification from the manufacturer of consumer complaints. 

No other Grreat Choice products are affected by this issue, and PetSmart is not aware of any reported cases of illness or injury related to this product to date.

The dog food was sold between October 10th and February 7th and has a "best by" date of August 5th, 2019 on the bottom of the can.

The product can also be identified by the lot code, 1759338.

Customers can return the cans to their local PetSmart store for a full refund or exchange. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Shenango Township Police warn of sexual predator hoax

    Shenango Township Police warn of sexual predator hoax

    Monday, May 15 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-05-15 18:38:29 GMT

    People living in a Lawrence County community have been the victims of a hoax according to police. State Police and Shenango Township Police issued a media release on Monday in response to complaints about suspicious letters being circulated in the Links Drive area of the township. The anonymous letters warn residents that a sexual predator from Ohio has moved into the area and is still being investigated by authorities in Ohio. 

    More >>

    People living in a Lawrence County community have been the victims of a hoax according to police. State Police and Shenango Township Police issued a media release on Monday in response to complaints about suspicious letters being circulated in the Links Drive area of the township. The anonymous letters warn residents that a sexual predator from Ohio has moved into the area and is still being investigated by authorities in Ohio. 

    More >>

  • Travel ban judges scrutinize Trump's Muslim statements

    Travel ban judges scrutinize Trump's Muslim statements

    Monday, May 15 2017 2:35 PM EDT2017-05-15 18:35:46 GMT
    For the second time in a week, government lawyers on Monday will try to persuade a federal appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
    For the second time in a week, government lawyers on Monday will try to persuade a federal appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>

  • Youngstown police investigate cocaine death of 9-year-old

    Youngstown police investigate cocaine death of 9-year-old

    Monday, May 15 2017 2:29 PM EDT2017-05-15 18:29:39 GMT

    Youngstown Police say they are treating the investigation into the cocaine overdose death of a 9-year-old child as a homicide. Police Detective Lt. Doug Bobovnyk told 21 News on Monday that the amount of cocaine found in the system of McGuffey Elementary School student Marcus Lee as “off the charts”. 

    More >>

    Youngstown Police say they are treating the investigation into the cocaine overdose death of a 9-year-old child as a homicide. Police Detective Lt. Doug Bobovnyk told 21 News on Monday that the amount of cocaine found in the system of McGuffey Elementary School student Marcus Lee as “off the charts”. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms