PetSmart recalls dog food due to health risk

PetSmart is voluntarily recalling a brand of canned dog food due to metal contamination that could be a choking hazard to pets.

The recall involves one production lot of "Grreat Choice" adult dog food found online and in stores.

This recall was announced after receiving notification from the manufacturer of consumer complaints.

No other Grreat Choice products are affected by this issue, and PetSmart is not aware of any reported cases of illness or injury related to this product to date.

The dog food was sold between October 10th and February 7th and has a "best by" date of August 5th, 2019 on the bottom of the can.

The product can also be identified by the lot code, 1759338.

Customers can return the cans to their local PetSmart store for a full refund or exchange.