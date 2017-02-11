Trump's twitter style takes presidency into new territory

Youngstown Police say they are treating the investigation into the cocaine overdose death of a 9-year-old child as a homicide. Police Detective Lt. Doug Bobovnyk told 21 News on Monday that the amount of cocaine found in the system of McGuffey Elementary School student Marcus Lee as “off the chart”.More >>
A grand jury in Trumbull County has found enough evidence to prosecute a Warren man who allegedly committed sex crimes against a 15-year-old girl. Shawn Currence, 29, was indicted Monday on five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. In addition to allegations that he had sexual contact with the teen, his is also accused of showing her obscene material.More >>
An Ohio man is facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say the found him driving a car that was carrying more than $1 million worth of pot and hash. Troopers stopped the car last week for improperly changing lanes last week along the Ohio Turnpike in Boston Township, Summit County. After a drug-sniffing canine indicated to troopers that there may be drugs in the car, a search was conducted.More >>
Oakland hit a walk-off three-run home run in a 7-5 victory in game one, and the Golden Grizzlies took game two 8-6 to sweep a doubleheader against the Youngstown State baseball team on Sunday at the Oakland Baseball Field.More >>
Jose Osuna hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and Tony Watson escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Sunday.More >>
Jason Kipnis, moved to the leadoff spot for the first time this season, was 4 for 5 with two homers and four RBIs, and the Cleveland Indians woke up from an offensive slumber in an 8-3 victory over the Minnesota...More >>
The Youngstown State softball team's bid for its second Horizon League Championship and NCAA Regional Tournament berth came up short after a 6-3 loss to UIC in the tournament title game on Saturday afternoon at Flames Field.More >>
Trevor Williams pitched five strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
