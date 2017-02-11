Trump's twitter style takes presidency into new territory

American politics enters new territory when it comes to President Donald Trump's twitter style.

"What's interesting is as soon as he changes the topic on twitter, so does everybody else," Dr. Adam Earnheardt, chair of YSU's communications department.

While some praise his use of 140 characters, some lawmakers and Trump detractors want the president to stop using the social media site.

Earnheardt stopped by WFMJ Weekend Today Saturday morning to discuss the president's use of his personal and presidential twitter accounts.

Dr. Earnheardt believes Trump is often using twitter to set his agenda.

"He's not waiting on the press to set the agenda, he's setting the agenda by telling you what to report on, which is really kind of startling," Earnheardt said.

He says Trump is setting a new standard and it has more of the American public talking about political issues and what's happening in Washington.