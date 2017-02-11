Hubbard man dies after being struck by car

A 76-year-old man struck by a car Saturday morning in Hubbard Township has died.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 21 News the incident happened around 6:30 a.m., when a vehicle traveling west on U.S. Route 62 hit the pedestrian, who was walking west along the roadway near Bell Wick Road.

Troopers identified the victim of the accident as James Dutting of Hubbard.

The patrol says Dutting suffered serious injuries and was transported by Life Fleet to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown where he died.

The vehicle, a 2015 Nissan Altima, was driven by 29-year-old Matthew Shaw of Hubbard, according to a report.

Shaw was not injured.

The Nissan was then towed from the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.