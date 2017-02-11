Rape charge filed against suspect in OSU murder - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Rape charge filed against suspect in OSU murder

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
COLUMBUS, Ohio -

A suspect in the murder of an Ohio State University student last week has been charged with rape.

A central Ohio police department arrested 29-year-old Brian Lee Golsby Saturday in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes.

The additional charge was filed Saturday, according to Franklin County Municipal Court's website.

The Grove City Division of Police arrested Golsby earlier that day.

Golsby is also charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

The victim, 21-year-old Reagan Tokes, was found dead at Scioto Grove Metro Park Thursday with a gunshot wound, police say.

Tokes was last seen leaving work in the Short North area of Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday evening.

Friends reported Tokes missing from Columbus the next day to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police located her vehicle on the 700-block of Oakwood in Columbus.

According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Golsby was released from their correctional center on November 13, 2016.

Golsby had been charged with attempted rape and robbery of a woman, and was admitted into the institution in 2011.

Police say this case involved the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), the Columbus Division of Police and the Ohio State University Department of Public Safety.

The City of Grove City extends its deepest sympathy to Tokes' family and friends. 

