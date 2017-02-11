Pennsylvania and Ohio officials work to battle addiction - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pennsylvania and Ohio officials work to battle addiction

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf says people have to change the stigma around drug addiction before the epidemic can end.

Wolf sat down with leaders in counseling services and his cabinet to discuss how his proposed budget will change the way the state battles addiction. 

Wolf's plan would devote an additional $40 million to the cause, but he says the battle starts with recognizing addiction for what it is.

"It's a medical problem that we've got to get our arms around. We've got to figure out how to address that one victim at a time, which so far, we have not done a good job, which is why the numbers are what they are," said Wolf. "It's also why we in Harrisburg have joined together to say, 'Let's do something about this. First off, let's address this as a disease, not a moral failing.'"

If passed, Wolf's proposal would bring Pennsylvania's addiction funding to more than $100 million a year. 

Meanwhile, in Ohio, a group designed to help find solutions to the state's opioid problem suggested part of the solution may start with children. 

A statewide panel says students from kindergarten to 12th grade should be taught about the dangers of drug use, and schools should have to report how they're meeting requirements for educational efforts to prevent drug abuse.

The panel also recommends that schools partner with law enforcement on prevention efforts. 

