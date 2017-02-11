Dances held in the Valley celebrate all aspects of life - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Dances held in the Valley celebrate all aspects of life

Posted: Updated:

More than 200 volunteers made Friday a night to remember for people with special needs in Austintown.

Prom guests got the royal treatment, arriving on the red carpet and had their hair, makeup and nails done with their shoes shined.

The prom, which took place at Highway Tabernacle, was one of more than 350 being held around the world on Feb. 10, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

"We're just really celebrating God's people. Bringing to light the love and celebration of people with special needs, and so tonight is their night to shine," said Special Touch Ministry member Tracie Corll.

The night was complete with professional photos, dancing and the crowning of the king and queen.

Also Friday night, dozens of Valley daughters stole the hearts of their dads right before Valentine's Day at the Daddy Daughter Dance in Boardman Park. 

Fifty dad and daughter couples enjoyed a night of dinner, crafts, and dancing on dad's toes. 

A special Rose Ceremony also took place and will continue each night around 7:30 p.m.
 
The dance will be held for three more nights, Feb. 11, 16, and 19.

