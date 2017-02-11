Polivka fined for not attending meetings - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Polivka fined for not attending meetings

Posted: Updated:
WARREN, Ohio -

A councilwoman representing Warren's Fifth Ward is being fined for not attending meetings.

Danielle Polivka, the daughter of Trumbull County commissioner Dan Polivka, received a $50 fine for missing Wednesday's council meeting.

Council members voted 5-4 to not excuse her absence. 

Polivka also missed another meeting last summer. 

Council members in Warren are paid a little more than $11,000 a year. 
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Trump, GOP control FBI chief pick despite Democrats' calls

    Trump, GOP control FBI chief pick despite Democrats' calls

    Monday, May 15 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-05-16 03:32:21 GMT
    Lawmakers urge Trump to pass on choosing a partisan to replace Comey at FBI.More >>
    Lawmakers urge Trump to pass on choosing a partisan to replace Comey at FBI.More >>

  • Medical marijuana cultivation companies visit Youngstown

    Medical marijuana cultivation companies visit Youngstown

    Monday, May 15 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-05-16 03:28:16 GMT

    More than 6 months have passed since Medical marijuana became legal in Ohio, and now advocates are making an effort to bring it here to the valley.  Five different marijuana cultivation companies want to build a growing facility in the city of Youngstown.  Each made their own individual pitch to the city on Monday as to where they would build it, how big it would be and how many people they would employ.   

    More >>

    More than 6 months have passed since Medical marijuana became legal in Ohio, and now advocates are making an effort to bring it here to the valley.  Five different marijuana cultivation companies want to build a growing facility in the city of Youngstown.  Each made their own individual pitch to the city on Monday as to where they would build it, how big it would be and how many people they would employ.   

    More >>

  • Sharon school teachers authorize strike if necessary

    Sharon school teachers authorize strike if necessary

    Monday, May 15 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-16 03:24:36 GMT

    There were heated moments in Sharon Monday night, as the school board narrowly rejected the most recently proposed contract between the district and it's teachers. The contract was recommended by a third-party fact finder and, if approved, would have earmarked and laid out specific details of daily preparation time for teachers. 

    More >>

    There were heated moments in Sharon Monday night, as the school board narrowly rejected the most recently proposed contract between the district and it's teachers. The contract was recommended by a third-party fact finder and, if approved, would have earmarked and laid out specific details of daily preparation time for teachers. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms