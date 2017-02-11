Reynolds wins state wrestling championship - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania - The Reynolds wrestling team capped off a perfect season winning the PIAA Class AA State Championship 54-18 over Northern Lebanon.

They set a state record for the most points ever scored in the finals match.

It's the fourth time the Raiders won the team title and first since 2009, their other championships were 2007 and 2006.

Reynolds finishes the season 23-0.  

