Lamonic becomes Warren JFKs all time leading scorer

WARREN, Ohio - Warren JFK's Antonella Lamonica is the schools all time leading scorer after getting 15 points against Valley Christian Saturday afternoon.

The senior has 1,547 points and passed Paige Klaric who set the previous record in 2011.

The Eagles lost to Valley Christian 50-42. 

