Five area boys’ teams earn top seeds

Youngstown, Ohio - Five boys’ basketball teams earned top seeds in the upcoming district tournaments.

Poland is the top seed in Division II at Boardman, LaBrae in the Warren district and South Range in Salem.

In Division IV Bristol and McDonald earned the number one seed at the Grand Valley and Struthers districts.

In Division I, Boardman earned the highest seed at third in the Alliance District.

The brackets in the respective tournaments will be filled in Sunday.