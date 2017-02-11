Five area boys’ teams earn top seeds

High school baseball and softball scores from Monday, May 15, 2017.More >>
Indians starter Carlos Carrasco left early with an injury, but five relievers kept the lead and helped the Indians hold off the Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 Monday night.More >>
Oakland hit a walk-off three-run home run in a 7-5 victory in game one, and the Golden Grizzlies took game two 8-6 to sweep a doubleheader against the Youngstown State baseball team on Sunday at the Oakland Baseball Field.More >>
Jose Osuna hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and Tony Watson escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Sunday.More >>
Jason Kipnis, moved to the leadoff spot for the first time this season, was 4 for 5 with two homers and four RBIs, and the Cleveland Indians woke up from an offensive slumber in an 8-3 victory over the Minnesota...More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
