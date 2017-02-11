Gajdos reaches 1,000 points for Poland - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Gajdos reaches 1,000 points for Poland

 Ashtabula, Ohio - Poland junior Bella Gajdos has 1,002 career points after scoring 26 in the Bulldogs 82-28 win against Edgewood.

She's the fifth player to reach that plateau and first since Kristy Gaudiose eclipsed that mark in 2003.

Poland wraps up the regular season at 19-3 and hosts a sectional playoff game on February 23 against the winner of the Ravenna, Southeast game. 

