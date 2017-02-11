Guinathon at YSU

Youngstown State University hosted it's first "Guinathon" event as part of a dance marathon across more than 150 college campuses nationwide.

Students danced the day away after a year of hard work and raising money for the Akron Children's Hospital of the Mahoning Valley.

The students were thrilled with their huge success bringing in over 18 thousand dollars.

Guinathon PR manager Katie Stanwood says, “We didn't realize how big we could make it but today when we saw all the little kids come in and have a smile on their face, light up and get excited we realized all the time and hard work we put in it really did pay off.”

Each hour different miracle families shared stories about their journey and what the children's hospital meant to them.

Every penny and every dollar truly counts to help these families.

“Your help makes a difference. It is events like the Guinathon that help kids like me and their families in the biggest fights of their lives,” said Owen Waller, a cancer survivor.

From happy to heartfelt moments YSU students came together in a fun-filled way.

YSU senior Mia Barchetti says, “No one is afraid to get out and bust a move and I think that's what makes everyone so together and being able to meet the families has just been heart-warming. There's been parts where we are just cheering and laughing and than tears are coming out because it's so heart-warming.”

In a just a few weeks the planning for next year's Guinathon will begin!