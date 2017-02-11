Guinathon at YSU - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Guinathon at YSU

Posted: Updated:
By Candace Monacelli
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown State University hosted it's first "Guinathon" event as part of a dance marathon across more than 150 college campuses nationwide.

Students danced the day away after a year of hard work and raising money for the Akron Children's Hospital of the Mahoning Valley.

The students were thrilled with their huge success bringing in over 18 thousand dollars.

Guinathon PR manager Katie Stanwood says, “We didn't realize how big we could make it but today when we saw all the little kids come in and have a smile on their face, light up and get excited we realized all the time and hard work we put in it really did pay off.”

Each hour different miracle families shared stories about their journey and what the children's hospital meant to them.

Every penny and every dollar truly counts to help these families.

“Your help makes a difference. It is events like the Guinathon that help kids like me and their families in the biggest fights of their lives,” said Owen Waller, a cancer survivor.

From happy to heartfelt moments YSU students came together in a fun-filled way.

YSU senior Mia Barchetti says, “No one is afraid to get out and bust a move and I think that's what makes everyone so together and being able to meet the families has just been heart-warming. There's been parts where we are just cheering and laughing and than tears are coming out because it's so heart-warming.”

In a just a few weeks the planning for next year's Guinathon will begin! 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Trump, GOP control FBI chief pick despite Democrats' calls

    Trump, GOP control FBI chief pick despite Democrats' calls

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 3:13 AM EDT2017-05-16 07:13:00 GMT
    Lawmakers urge Trump to pass on choosing a partisan to replace Comey at FBI.More >>
    Lawmakers urge Trump to pass on choosing a partisan to replace Comey at FBI.More >>

  • Youngstown teachers accuse CEO Mohip of unfair labor practices

    Youngstown teachers accuse CEO Mohip of unfair labor practices

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 1:34 AM EDT2017-05-16 05:34:58 GMT
    Krish MohipKrish Mohip

    The union representing Youngstown's public school teachers has gone on the attack against the district's C-E-O over an offer to increase wages. The Youngstown Education Association filed an unfair labor practice charge Monday, accusing Krish Mohip of using the media to twist facts and engage in public bargaining for his benefit. The union alleges the issues are not simply about raises. 

    More >>

    The union representing Youngstown's public school teachers has gone on the attack against the district's CEO over an offer to increase wages. The Youngstown Education Association filed an unfair labor practice charge Monday, accusing Krish Mohip of using the media to twist facts and engage in public bargaining for his benefit. The union alleges the issues are not simply about raises. 

    More >>

  • Decision 2017

    What you need to know about today's Primary Election in Mercer County

    What you need to know about today's Primary Election in Mercer County

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 1:04 AM EDT2017-05-16 05:04:00 GMT

    It's all candidates and no issues on Tuesday's Primary Election ballot in Mercer County. As a result, only registered Democrats and Republicans are permitted to vote. Mercer County certified its voter registration numbers to the state last week and they show 30,741 Democrats and 30,960 Republicans. Election officials say this may be the first time in recent history that Republicans have surpassed Democrats in registrations in Mercer County. 

    More >>

    It's all candidates and no issues on Tuesday's Primary Election ballot in Mercer County. As a result, only registered Democrats and Republicans are permitted to vote. Mercer County certified its voter registration numbers to the state last week and they show 30,741 Democrats and 30,960 Republicans. Election officials say this may be the first time in recent history that Republicans have surpassed Democrats in registrations in Mercer County. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms