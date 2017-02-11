Youngstown considers crackdown on cigarette butts and chewing gum

Youngstown City Council is being asked to approve an ordinance that would make the punishment for tossing a cigarette butt or spitting gum onto a city street or sidewalk the same as if you dump tires, or any other rubbish.

Council is being asked at this week's meeting to amend the city's litter ordinance, adding cigarette butts and gum to the list of items considered garbage, rubbish and junk.

Littering is considered a misdemeanor in Youngstown, punishable by up to six months incarceration and a fine of up to one thousand dollars or both.

Just last week the city announced that it intends to apply for a Keep America Beautiful Grant to fund the installation of cigarette disposal containers downtown.

The elongated box-shaped containers would be strapped to light poles around the city.

A portion of the grant application would include a list of downtown businesses, organizations, and residents who would support the concept.

Downtown Events and Citywide Special Projects Coordinator Michael McGiffin has emailed those entities asking them to pledge their support for the idea.