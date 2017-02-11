Youngstown considers crackdown on cigarette butts and chewing gu - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown considers crackdown on cigarette butts and chewing gum

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown City Council is being asked to approve an ordinance that would make the punishment for tossing a cigarette butt or spitting gum onto a city street or sidewalk the same as if you dump tires, or any other rubbish.

Council is being asked at this week's meeting to amend the city's litter ordinance, adding cigarette butts and gum to the list of items considered garbage, rubbish and junk.

Littering is considered a misdemeanor in Youngstown, punishable by up to six months incarceration and a fine of up to one thousand dollars or both.

Just last week the city announced that it intends to apply for a Keep America Beautiful Grant to fund the installation of cigarette disposal containers downtown.

The elongated box-shaped containers would be strapped to light poles around the city.

A portion of the grant application would include a list of downtown businesses, organizations, and residents who would support the concept.

Downtown Events and Citywide Special Projects Coordinator Michael McGiffin has emailed those entities asking them to pledge their support for the idea.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Trump, GOP control FBI chief pick despite Democrats' calls

    Trump, GOP control FBI chief pick despite Democrats' calls

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 3:55 AM EDT2017-05-16 07:55:26 GMT
    Lawmakers urge Trump to pass on choosing a partisan to replace Comey at FBI.More >>
    Lawmakers urge Trump to pass on choosing a partisan to replace Comey at FBI.More >>

  • Youngstown teachers accuse CEO Mohip of unfair labor practices

    Youngstown teachers accuse CEO Mohip of unfair labor practices

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 1:34 AM EDT2017-05-16 05:34:58 GMT
    Krish MohipKrish Mohip

    The union representing Youngstown's public school teachers has gone on the attack against the district's C-E-O over an offer to increase wages. The Youngstown Education Association filed an unfair labor practice charge Monday, accusing Krish Mohip of using the media to twist facts and engage in public bargaining for his benefit. The union alleges the issues are not simply about raises. 

    More >>

    The union representing Youngstown's public school teachers has gone on the attack against the district's CEO over an offer to increase wages. The Youngstown Education Association filed an unfair labor practice charge Monday, accusing Krish Mohip of using the media to twist facts and engage in public bargaining for his benefit. The union alleges the issues are not simply about raises. 

    More >>

  • Decision 2017

    What you need to know about today's Primary Election in Mercer County

    What you need to know about today's Primary Election in Mercer County

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 1:04 AM EDT2017-05-16 05:04:00 GMT

    It's all candidates and no issues on Tuesday's Primary Election ballot in Mercer County. As a result, only registered Democrats and Republicans are permitted to vote. Mercer County certified its voter registration numbers to the state last week and they show 30,741 Democrats and 30,960 Republicans. Election officials say this may be the first time in recent history that Republicans have surpassed Democrats in registrations in Mercer County. 

    More >>

    It's all candidates and no issues on Tuesday's Primary Election ballot in Mercer County. As a result, only registered Democrats and Republicans are permitted to vote. Mercer County certified its voter registration numbers to the state last week and they show 30,741 Democrats and 30,960 Republicans. Election officials say this may be the first time in recent history that Republicans have surpassed Democrats in registrations in Mercer County. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms