East Liverpool schools on two-hour delay after death of student

The union representing Youngstown's public school teachers has gone on the attack against the district's C-E-O over an offer to increase wages. The Youngstown Education Association filed an unfair labor practice charge Monday, accusing Krish Mohip of using the media to twist facts and engage in public bargaining for his benefit. The union alleges the issues are not simply about raises.More >>
It's all candidates and no issues on Tuesday's Primary Election ballot in Mercer County. As a result, only registered Democrats and Republicans are permitted to vote. Mercer County certified its voter registration numbers to the state last week and they show 30,741 Democrats and 30,960 Republicans. Election officials say this may be the first time in recent history that Republicans have surpassed Democrats in registrations in Mercer County.More >>
Thousands of drivers face new challenges this morning as two more ramps close for six months as part of the project to widen Interstate 80 in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties. Two highway ramps are scheduled to shut down at 6 am today (Tuesday) according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The ramp from State Route 711 northbound to Interstate 80 eastbound is closing. ODOT says it will detour drivers along 711 northbound to Gypsy Lane, then to State Route 193 through Libe...More >>
The Trumbull County Prosecutor will not be disqualified from taking part in the appeal process of a man sentenced to death for torturing, raping and murdering a Warren Boy Scout. The 11th District Court of Appeals on Monday denied a motion filed by the attorney representing Danny Lee Hill,who has been on Ohio's Death Row since he was convicted of committing the crimes against Raymond Fife in 1985. Hill's attorneys asked the judges to disqualify the prosecutor's office from participa...More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Monday, May 15, 2017.More >>
Indians starter Carlos Carrasco left early with an injury, but five relievers kept the lead and helped the Indians hold off the Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 Monday night.More >>
Oakland hit a walk-off three-run home run in a 7-5 victory in game one, and the Golden Grizzlies took game two 8-6 to sweep a doubleheader against the Youngstown State baseball team on Sunday at the Oakland Baseball Field.More >>
Jose Osuna hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and Tony Watson escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Sunday.More >>
Jason Kipnis, moved to the leadoff spot for the first time this season, was 4 for 5 with two homers and four RBIs, and the Cleveland Indians woke up from an offensive slumber in an 8-3 victory over the Minnesota...More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
