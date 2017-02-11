East Liverpool schools on two-hour delay after death of student

Some Starbucks customers are posting on social media that they were getting their drinks for free because of a payment system outage. Starbucks Corp. spokesman Reggie Borges says a "limited number" of stores in the U.S. and Canada were temporarily offline as a result of an overnight technology update. As of Tuesday afternoon, he said "virtually" all the stores were back up and running again, with the few remaining stores scheduled to be back up shortly.More >>
The union locals representing autoworkers are passing along good news to their members. UAW Local 1714 and UAW Local 1112 both reported on Tuesday that General Motors has “postponed indefinitely” a previous announcement that would result in reducing the volume of Chevy Cruze production in Lordstown.More >>
A 68-year-old resident of a usually quiet Boardman neighborhood tells police he was beaten and robbed in his home. The man told officers that he was sleeping in his home on the 1300 block of Glenwood Avenue Monday afternoon when someone broke into his house and attacked him. He said the intruder, who was wearing a mask, punched him in the head and ribs.More >>
Advisory: This story contains elements of a sexual and violent nature A judge in Mercer County has sentenced a second person in connection with multiple sex offenses committed against a two girls, who were 10 and 14 years old at the time they reported the crimes to authorities. Victoria Marie Poling, 27, was given a sentence of 35 to 70 years in prison on Monday. Earlier this year, Poling was convicted of four charges including conspiracy and deviate sexual intercourse.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Monday, May 15, 2017.More >>
Indians starter Carlos Carrasco left early with an injury, but five relievers kept the lead and helped the Indians hold off the Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 Monday night.More >>
Oakland hit a walk-off three-run home run in a 7-5 victory in game one, and the Golden Grizzlies took game two 8-6 to sweep a doubleheader against the Youngstown State baseball team on Sunday at the Oakland Baseball Field.More >>
Jose Osuna hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and Tony Watson escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Sunday.More >>
Jason Kipnis, moved to the leadoff spot for the first time this season, was 4 for 5 with two homers and four RBIs, and the Cleveland Indians woke up from an offensive slumber in an 8-3 victory over the Minnesota...More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
