East Liverpool schools on two-hour delay after death of student

East Liverpool schools are operating on a two-hour delay Monday after the death of a 7 year-old boy from a suspected flu-related illness.

The Columbiana County coroner says Colton Williams died Saturday morning at the emergency room of East Liverpool City Hospital from flu-related complications.

North Elementary School in East Liverpool, where Williams attended first grade classes, will open its doors at 8 a.m. Monday for grief counseling.

Williams' death would be Columbiana County's second flu-related pediatric death in the past few weeks. Officials are waiting on official results from an autopsy which will be conducted Monday in Cuyahoga County.

On Friday, the Ohio Department of Health reported that three children have died in the past two weeks from causes related to the flu, including another boy from Columbiana County. A 6-year-old boy from Salem died last month.

In addition, a 7-year-old girl in Fulton County and a 6-year-old girl in Cuyahoga County are among a total of 20 influenza-associated pediatric deaths reported this season nationwide.

During last year’s flu season, there was one flu-associated pediatric death in Ohio, and 6 two years ago.

State health officials are advising children and adults to get the flu vaccine which is available at most healthcare providers’ offices, local health departments and retail pharmacies.