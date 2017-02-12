McDonald's Hoop News 2/11/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald's Hoop News 2/11/17

H.S. Baskeball |Boys

Cardinal Mooney 40 Valley Christian 27

Heartland Christian 40 East Palestine 100

Mineral Ridge 51 Crestview 63

Erie Strong Vincent 70 Kennedy Catholic 81

First Love Christian Academy 84 Farrell 48

H.S. Basketball | Girls

Valley Christian 50 Warren JFK 42 | Warren JFK's Antonella Lamonica is the schools all time leading scorer with 1,547 points.

Poland 82 Edgewood 28 | Poland's Bella Gajdos has 1,002 career points.

Fitch 52 Howland 51

Lisbon 63 Springfield 44

Mogadore 32 Jackson-Milton 58

Niles 56 Warren Harding 63

Brookfield 17 Newton Falls 49

Massillon Jackson 56 Lakeview 34

Champion 35 Girard 42

Boardman 62 East 38

Struthers 68 Lakeside 33

Jefferson 52 Hubbard 43

