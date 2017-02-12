Disney increasing park tickets for certain times of year

Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boy

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee Thursday

Acting director of the FBI has undermined White House explanations for the firing of his boss

Brutalist-style buildings are being declared eyesores and slated for demolition in cities around the world

A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieve

Authorities say a man carrying what appeared to be a human head stabbed a worker at an Oregon grocery store just minutes before authorities in a nearby town found his mother's body in a rural home.

A Colorado school district dealing with the loss of seven students who recently killed themselves temporarily stopped circulating a book that's the basis for Netflix's new series "13 Reasons Why," which some critics say romanticizes suicide.

Federal officials are showing for the first time videos of convicted South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof's jailhouse visits with his family.

By TERRANCE HARRIS

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Walt Disney World and Disneyland are increasing single-day tickets at certain times of the year and setting expiration dates on tickets in hopes of preventing overcrowding during the theme parks' busiest times, company officials said Saturday.

The single-day ticket prices are either staying the same or are increasing no more than $5 under the new price structure that goes into effect Sunday. Last year, Disney rolled out a pricing plan that allows visitors to view a planning calendar from eight to 11 months out to determine which days are considered "value," ''regular" or "peak" times. Visitors pay more on "peak" days, which are the busiest times as forecast by park officials.

Disney is hiking its prices following a 5 percent decline in attendance at its U.S. theme parks during its most recent quarter that included the holiday season.

The goal of the varied price structure is to give park visitors an incentive to come during times that are not "peak" so that the experience can be better enjoyed by all, officials said. There have been times during holiday and spring break where the crowds have been so large that Disney has had to stop selling tickets.

"Our pricing provides guests a range of options that allow us to better manage demand to maximize the guest experience and is reflective of the distinctly Disney offerings at all of our parks," said Disney spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler.

Starting Sunday, "value" days for Magic Kingdom will cost $107 for adults and $101 for children, which represent a $2 increase. During "regular" time, park visitors will pay $5 more with prices jumping from $115 for adults to $109 for children. The "peak" prices remain the same at $124 for adults and $118 for children.

At Disneyland, prices for single-day tickets also will increase by $2 to $5. The regular price of admission at the Anaheim, California, park will rise to $110, up from $105, beginning Sunday. A single-day ticket during peak periods will climb to $124 from $119. And the value ticket will cost $97, up from $95.

At Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom, "value" one-day tickets will now be $99 for adults and $93 for children, which is a $2 bump for both. "Regular" times for adults will be $107 for adults and $101 for children, and "peak" tickets jump to $119 and $113, respectively for adults and children. The new prices represent a $5 increase across the board during "regular" and "peak" seasons.

All tickets now will have expiration dates. In the past, only one-day and Florida resident tickets had expiration dates. Also guests will be able to save $20 on multiday tickets when they purchase them in advance. Park visitors can purchase the multiday tickets online at any time prior to entering the park to receive the savings.

