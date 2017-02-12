Piers Morgan, J.K. Rowling in Twitter fight over politics

Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boy

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee Thursday

Acting director of the FBI has undermined White House explanations for the firing of his boss

Brutalist-style buildings are being declared eyesores and slated for demolition in cities around the world

A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieve

Authorities say a man carrying what appeared to be a human head stabbed a worker at an Oregon grocery store just minutes before authorities in a nearby town found his mother's body in a rural home.

Dad tries to fathom why son allegedly decapitated his mother

A Colorado school district dealing with the loss of seven students who recently killed themselves temporarily stopped circulating a book that's the basis for Netflix's new series "13 Reasons Why," which some critics say romanticizes suicide.

The White House lit up in blue to honor the nation's police officers.

Despite some safety improvements, bullying, violent crime and sexual assault on campuses remain a problem.

Federal officials are showing for the first time videos of convicted South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof's jailhouse visits with his family.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - British TV personality Piers Morgan and British author J.K. Rowling are in a Twitter war over American politics.

He called her work "drivel" and she called him "amoral" after Morgan defended the U.S. government's travel ban during an appearance on HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher" on Friday.

Morgan faced off with Australian comic Jim Jefferies on the episode during a discussion of the executive order. Morgan said it was "not a Muslim ban," and Jefferies directed an expletive at him. Rowling tweeted that it was "satisfying" to hear Jefferies say that.

A flurry of tweets between Rowling and Morgan followed.

