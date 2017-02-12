Teenager in custody for shooting in New Castle - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Teenager in custody for shooting in New Castle

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
NEW CASTLE, Pa. -

The victim of a shooting in New Castle Saturday night is in stable condition after being shot in the stomach.

New Castle police arrested 17-year-old Lanny Baker, who admitted to shooting the male victim in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven and BP gas station on Highland Avenue.

The shooting happened just before ten o'clock that night during an altercation, according to police.

Reports say the male was taken to Saint Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Baker is being charged as an adult with charges including criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a minor.

