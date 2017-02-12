Valentine's Day Recipes: Chocolate Covered Strawberry Popcorn

In Trumbull County, the opiate task force is meeting routinely to find the best ways to fight the drug epidemic and a new wave of funding could help. Members of the Ohio Attorney General's Office say the recent spike in drug overdoses in Trumbull County during the month of March caught their attention and prompted them to reach out to the ASAP Opiate Drug Task Force. At the task force's meeting Tuesday, the AG's office detailed the latest ways counties across northern Ohio are...

