Valentine's Day Recipes: Chicken Parmigiana Lasagna

Easy Chicken Parmigiana Lasagna

1 box no boil Pasta Sheets
1 jar of each your favorite Red Sauce & Alfredo Sauce
1 16 oz bag of Mozzarella Cheese
1 jar of Parmigiana Cheese
1 medium container of Ricotta Cheese
1 pound cooked Chicken
Parsley for garnish
Foil Pan for easy clean up!

Pour a little of each sauce on the bottom of your pan, this will prevent the pasta from sticking. Place pasta sheets down, add sauces, cheese, ricotta, chicken & repeat. Layer as high as you want. Cover & Bake on 350 for about 40 minutes
 

