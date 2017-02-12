Valentine's Day Recipes: Chicken Parmigiana Lasagna

Easy Chicken Parmigiana Lasagna

1 box no boil Pasta Sheets

1 jar of each your favorite Red Sauce & Alfredo Sauce

1 16 oz bag of Mozzarella Cheese

1 jar of Parmigiana Cheese

1 medium container of Ricotta Cheese

1 pound cooked Chicken

Parsley for garnish

Foil Pan for easy clean up!

Pour a little of each sauce on the bottom of your pan, this will prevent the pasta from sticking. Place pasta sheets down, add sauces, cheese, ricotta, chicken & repeat. Layer as high as you want. Cover & Bake on 350 for about 40 minutes

