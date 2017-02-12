Youngstown's Collins singing again after accident

A volunteer firefighter in West MIddlesex faces several charges after allegedly stealing a fire department truck and crashing it in Farrell. The charges against Curtis Cottrill include DUI and possession of crack cocaine. The damaged truck is not a fire engine, but a Ford F-550 support vehicle that police say was taken from the West Middlesex Fire Department by Cottrill for reasons unknown.More >>
A volunteer firefighter in West MIddlesex faces several charges after allegedly stealing a fire department truck and crashing it in Farrell. The charges against Curtis Cottrill include DUI and possession of crack cocaine. The damaged truck is not a fire engine, but a Ford F-550 support vehicle that police say was taken from the West Middlesex Fire Department by Cottrill for reasons unknown.More >>
“Nothing short of a miracle” is how Warren's Fire Chief describes the survival of a 12-year-old girl who floated down the the Mahoning River on Monday. The girl, who was taking part in the annual Trumbull County Children's Services annual fishing trip, intentionally jumped into the water at Packard Park at around 6 p.m., according to Children's Services Executive Director Tim Schaffner.More >>
“Nothing short of a miracle” is how Warren's Fire Chief describes the survival of a 12-year-old girl who floated down the the Mahoning River on Monday. The girl, who was taking part in the annual Trumbull County Children's Services annual fishing trip, intentionally jumped into the water at Packard Park at around 6 p.m., according to Children's Services Executive Director Tim Schaffner.More >>
More than 51 groups and individuals seek a disciplinary counsel investigation of Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy for a potential ethics breach. The coalition says Kennedy violated the Ohio Code of Judicial Conduct by speaking before Greater Toledo Right to Life in March. The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2rc30Pj ) reports Kennedy has denied wrongdoing. She says she often speaks to civic organizations. The Toledo Right to Life executive director says Kennedy's spee...More >>
More than 51 groups and individuals seek a disciplinary counsel investigation of Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy for a potential ethics breach. The coalition says Kennedy violated the Ohio Code of Judicial Conduct by speaking before Greater Toledo Right to Life in March. The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2rc30Pj ) reports Kennedy has denied wrongdoing. She says she often speaks to civic organizations. The Toledo Right to Life executive director says Kennedy's spee...More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Monday, May 15, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Monday, May 15, 2017.More >>
Indians starter Carlos Carrasco left early with an injury, but five relievers kept the lead and helped the Indians hold off the Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 Monday night.More >>
Indians starter Carlos Carrasco left early with an injury, but five relievers kept the lead and helped the Indians hold off the Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 Monday night.More >>
Oakland hit a walk-off three-run home run in a 7-5 victory in game one, and the Golden Grizzlies took game two 8-6 to sweep a doubleheader against the Youngstown State baseball team on Sunday at the Oakland Baseball Field.More >>
Oakland hit a walk-off three-run home run in a 7-5 victory in game one, and the Golden Grizzlies took game two 8-6 to sweep a doubleheader against the Youngstown State baseball team on Sunday at the Oakland Baseball Field.More >>
Jose Osuna hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and Tony Watson escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Sunday.More >>
Jose Osuna hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and Tony Watson escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Sunday.More >>
Jason Kipnis, moved to the leadoff spot for the first time this season, was 4 for 5 with two homers and four RBIs, and the Cleveland Indians woke up from an offensive slumber in an 8-3 victory over the Minnesota...More >>
Jason Kipnis, moved to the leadoff spot for the first time this season, was 4 for 5 with two homers and four RBIs, and the Cleveland Indians woke up from an offensive slumber in an 8-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on...More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>