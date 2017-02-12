Ohio critics hope bats might slow down pipeline project

By MARK GILLISPIE

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - Opponents of a high-pressure natural gas pipeline planned for the northern half of Ohio say they're hoping the existence of a threatened bat species will at least delay the $2 billion project.

Habitats for the northern long-eared bat along the proposed route of the 255-mile-long NEXUS pipeline could result in restrictions for clearing rights of way. The bats nest in trees during the spring and summer months.

The two companies building the pipeline say they've developed contingency plans that will include the number of bats likely to be killed if they have to fell trees while bats are nesting.

The NEXUS pipeline is designed to carry 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas per day from the Appalachian shale fields across Ohio and into Michigan and Canada.

