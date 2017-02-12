Police, coroner probe death of infant in apartment complex

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) - Authorities in western Pennsylvania are investigating the death of a 2-month-old boy found in an apartment complex.

Beaver County emergency dispatchers said police in Aliquippa were called to the C building of the Valley Terrace Apartments just after 2 p.m. Friday.

The county coroner's office said an autopsy was done Friday night, but a ruling on the cause and manner of death is pending further investigation.

County detectives and city police are investigating and haven't said whether they consider the death suspicious. The infant's name wasn't immediately released.

