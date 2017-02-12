Shoppers weigh boycott calls as buying gets more political

High school baseball and softball scores from Monday, May 15, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Monday, May 15, 2017.More >>
Indians starter Carlos Carrasco left early with an injury, but five relievers kept the lead and helped the Indians hold off the Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 Monday night.More >>
Indians starter Carlos Carrasco left early with an injury, but five relievers kept the lead and helped the Indians hold off the Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 Monday night.More >>
Oakland hit a walk-off three-run home run in a 7-5 victory in game one, and the Golden Grizzlies took game two 8-6 to sweep a doubleheader against the Youngstown State baseball team on Sunday at the Oakland Baseball Field.More >>
Oakland hit a walk-off three-run home run in a 7-5 victory in game one, and the Golden Grizzlies took game two 8-6 to sweep a doubleheader against the Youngstown State baseball team on Sunday at the Oakland Baseball Field.More >>
Jose Osuna hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and Tony Watson escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Sunday.More >>
Jose Osuna hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and Tony Watson escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Sunday.More >>
Jason Kipnis, moved to the leadoff spot for the first time this season, was 4 for 5 with two homers and four RBIs, and the Cleveland Indians woke up from an offensive slumber in an 8-3 victory over the Minnesota...More >>
Jason Kipnis, moved to the leadoff spot for the first time this season, was 4 for 5 with two homers and four RBIs, and the Cleveland Indians woke up from an offensive slumber in an 8-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on...More >>
Dive teams will be in Lake Erie near Cleveland on Monday and search crews will be scouring the nearby area as they continue to look for a missing man.More >>
Dive teams will be in Lake Erie near Cleveland on Monday and search crews will be scouring the nearby area as they continue to look for a missing man.More >>
Police in northwest Ohio say the body of a baby boy was found in an apparently abandoned car, and his death is under investigation.More >>
Police in Ohio say the body of a baby boy was found in an apparently abandoned car, and his death is under investigation.More >>
Authorities say nine Ohio students have been injured in a school bus accident.More >>
Authorities say nine Ohio students have been injured in a school bus accident.More >>
A Cincinnati police officer has received five days in jail and 55 days of house arrest for dropping a gun inside a movie theater while intoxicated.More >>
A Cincinnati police officer who dropped a gun inside a movie theater while intoxicated has received five days in jail and 55 days of house arrest.More >>
A veteran pizza delivery man in Delaware got an order from an unusual address: a stalled Amtrak train from New York on its way to Washington.More >>
A veteran pizza delivery man in Delaware got an order from an unusual address: a stalled Amtrak train from New York on its way to Washington.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has warned a Pittsburgh restaurant to not serve horse meat again.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has warned a Pittsburgh restaurant to not serve horse meat again.More >>
Police say an 83-year-old man fatally shot an 80-year-old woman and then himself at an independent living apartment community for retired people north of Pittsburgh.More >>
Officials say an 83-year-old man fatally shot his 80-year-old wife and then himself at an independent living apartment community for retired people north of Pittsburgh.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania man beat his 87-year-old mother and 64-year-old sister with a cane on Mother's Day after woke him up from a drunken slumber in his vehicle.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania man beat his 87-year-old mother and 64-year-old sister with a cane on Mother's Day after they woke him up from a drunken slumber in his vehicle.More >>
Pennsylvania is forming a new effort to help keep newly released prisoners from committing crimes that get them sent back to prison.More >>
Pennsylvania is forming a new effort to help keep newly released prisoners from committing crimes that get them sent back to prison.More >>
Police say a 3-year-old child fell out of a third-story window in Cleveland.More >>
Police say a 3-year-old child fell out of a third-story window in Cleveland.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>