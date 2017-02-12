Man accused of stabbing woman, dog who came to her aid

ETTERS, Pa. (AP) - Police say a central Pennsylvania man has been charged with stabbing and beating a woman and stabbing a dog that tried to come to her aid.

The Newberry Township woman said the man stabbed the two-year-old female pit bull in the rear leg early Friday and cut the woman on her leg.

Authorities allege that he then cut her clothing off, stomped on her hands and choked her, and slammed her head against the floor repeatedly.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment. The dog was taken to a veterinarian and was expected to survive.

Thirty-three-year-old Jonathan Matthew Hibner was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and other counts.

Court documents don't list an attorney representing the York resident and a number listed in his name had been disconnected.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.