Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boy

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee Thursday

Acting director of the FBI has undermined White House explanations for the firing of his boss

Brutalist-style buildings are being declared eyesores and slated for demolition in cities around the world

A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieve

Federal investigators will be at the site of a deadly jet crash near a small airport outside New York City on Tuesday, working to determine what caused the aircraft to go down.

Authorities say a man carrying what appeared to be a human head stabbed a worker at an Oregon grocery store just minutes before authorities in a nearby town found his mother's body in a rural home.

Federal officials have shown for the first time videos of convicted South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof's jailhouse visits with his family.

Federal officials are showing for the first time videos of convicted South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof's jailhouse visits with his family.

BEIRUT (AP) - The leader of Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group says the world will benefit from having an "idiot" in the White House.

Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech Sunday that his group is much stronger than when it was created in the early 1980s and should not be concerned about threats from the West.

Referring to U.S. President Donald Trump, Nasrallah said "we are very optimistic that when an idiot settles in the White House and boasts about his idiocy, this is the beginning of relief for the oppressed around the world."

Trump has vowed to take a stronger stance against Iran, which is a key sponsor of Hezbollah and other militant groups in the Middle East. The White House said Iran was "on notice" after it tested a ballistic missile.

