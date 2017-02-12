George Michael's family angry at leak of emergency call

Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boy

Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boy

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee Thursday

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee Thursday

Acting director of the FBI has undermined White House explanations for the firing of his boss

Acting director of the FBI has undermined White House explanations for the firing of his boss

Brutalist-style buildings are being declared eyesores and slated for demolition in cities around the world

Brutalist-style buildings are being declared eyesores and slated for demolition in cities around the world

A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieve

A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieve

Federal investigators will be at the site of a deadly jet crash near a small airport outside New York City on Tuesday, working to determine what caused the aircraft to go down.

Federal investigators will be at the site of a deadly jet crash near a small airport outside New York City on Tuesday, working to determine what caused the aircraft to go down.

No problems reported in minute before deadly jet crash

No problems reported in minute before deadly jet crash

Authorities say a man carrying what appeared to be a human head stabbed a worker at an Oregon grocery store just minutes before authorities in a nearby town found his mother's body in a rural home.

Authorities say a man carrying what appeared to be a human head stabbed a worker at an Oregon grocery store just minutes before authorities in a nearby town found his mother's body in a rural home.

Dad tries to fathom why son allegedly decapitated his mother

Dad tries to fathom why son allegedly decapitated his mother

Federal officials have shown for the first time videos of convicted South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof's jailhouse visits with his family.

Federal officials have shown for the first time videos of convicted South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof's jailhouse visits with his family.

Despite some safety improvements, bullying, violent crime and sexual assault on campuses remain a problem.

Despite some safety improvements, bullying, violent crime and sexual assault on campuses remain a problem.

Study: Bullying persists in school, reports of sex crime up

Study: Bullying persists in school, reports of sex crime up

Federal officials are showing for the first time videos of convicted South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof's jailhouse visits with his family.

Federal officials are showing for the first time videos of convicted South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof's jailhouse visits with his family.

LONDON (AP) - Members of George Michael's family say they are "extremely upset" that a recording of the emergency call reporting his death was leaked to the press.

The family's lawyers released a statement Sunday saying they want an investigation, "and we will expect the culprit(s) to be dealt with appropriately."

It says Michael's family and friends are appalled "that such a personal, painful and clearly confidential recording has been leaked."

The Sun newspaper published a transcript and audio recording Saturday of the panicked Dec. 25 call made by Michael's partner, Fadi Fawaz, to the emergency number.

Fawaz says, "I've been trying to wake him up for the last hour. ... He's gone."

An initial autopsy on the 53-year-old former Wham! frontman was inconclusive. The results of toxicology tests have not been disclosed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.