Credit card skimming a growing problem in Butler County

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - Police in a southwest Ohio county where gas stations have been hit repeatedly by card-skimming devices are getting more training to combat the growing crime.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports (http://bit.ly/2kT1Hz3 ) the Butler County Prosecutor's Office has joined with the county auditor's office in offering additional training so police can more easily identify illegal skimmer devices.

Police say nearly a dozen skimmers have been found at various gas stations throughout the county since November 2015. The small device stores sensitive cardholder data when motorists use their credit cards to pay at the pump.

A new training video, which cost $1,500 to produce, informs police on how to check for tampering at gas pumps.

County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser encourages officers to stop at gas stations as part of their routine patrols.

Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com

