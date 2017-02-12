Social media mocks Education Department for misspelled tweet

Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boy

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee Thursday

Acting director of the FBI has undermined White House explanations for the firing of his boss

Brutalist-style buildings are being declared eyesores and slated for demolition in cities around the world

A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieve

Federal investigators will be at the site of a deadly jet crash near a small airport outside New York City on Tuesday, working to determine what caused the aircraft to go down.

No problems reported in minute before deadly jet crash

Authorities say a man carrying what appeared to be a human head stabbed a worker at an Oregon grocery store just minutes before authorities in a nearby town found his mother's body in a rural home.

Dad tries to fathom why son allegedly decapitated his mother

Federal officials have shown for the first time videos of convicted South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof's jailhouse visits with his family.

Despite some safety improvements, bullying, violent crime and sexual assault on campuses remain a problem.

Study: Bullying persists in school, reports of sex crime up

Federal officials are showing for the first time videos of convicted South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof's jailhouse visits with his family.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Education Department is getting social media criticism after misspelling the name of a prominent African-American sociologist.

In a tweet Sunday from its official account, the department attributes a quotation to W.E.B. DeBois, incorrectly spelling the last name with an "E."

It immediately drew hundreds of responses mocking the department's misspelling of the sociologist's last name, which is correctly spelled D-U B-O-I-S.

One commenter tweeted: "Looks like @Betsy DeVos is in charge now!" referring to the billionaire GOP donor narrowly confirmed as education secretary last week with a tie-breaker vote by Vice President Mike Pence.

Others posted quizzical looks from African-American students.

Another tweeted: "Smooth move during #BlackHistoryMonth."

Email messages seeking comment from the Education Department were not immediately returned.

