Police chase in Liberty Township ends in arrest in Youngstown

A police chase that started in Liberty Township ended with the arrest of at least one person in a Youngstown neighborhood.

The incident started just before 1:99 a.m. Sunday morning, when Liberty police tried to make a routine traffic stop.

Police say the driver took off and led officers on a pursuit, with speeds up to 50 miles per hour.

The car stopped on Woodbine Avenue, just off of Wick Avenue on Youngstown's North Side.

Police say someone in the car threw suspected drugs out of the window during the pursuit.

Drug-sniffing dogs were called in to look for the drugs.