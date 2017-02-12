Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at 76

Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boy

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee Thursday

Acting director of the FBI has undermined White House explanations for the firing of his boss

Brutalist-style buildings are being declared eyesores and slated for demolition in cities around the world

A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieve

A Playboy bunny who posted insulting comments along with a photo of a naked, 71-year-old woman in a locker room lost her effort to dismiss her criminal case.

Federal officials are showing for the first time videos of convicted South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof's jailhouse visits with his family.

President Donald Trump's move to share highly classified information with Russia didn't necessarily break the law, but that doesn't make it any less problematic.

Gloria Steinem says her work advocating for reproductive freedom and women's rights does not make her "pro-abortion.".

Authorities say a man carrying what appeared to be a human head stabbed a worker at an Oregon grocery store just minutes before authorities in a nearby town found his mother's body in a rural home.

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau, who transcended genres over a 50-year career, died at a Los Angeles hospital Sunday, just days after announcing his retirement from touring due to exhaustion.

His official Twitter account and website say he died surrounded by his wife, son and a few other family members and friends. He was 76.

Jarreau was hospitalized earlier in the week and was said to have been improving slowly. The cause of his death was not revealed.

The Milwaukee native won seven Grammys over the course of his half-century in music. His biggest single was 1981's "We're in This Love Together" from the album "Breakin' Away." Jarreau was also a vocalist on the all-star 1985 track, "We Are the World," and sang the theme to TV's "Moonlighting."

He is one of the few artists to have won Grammys in three separate categories - jazz, pop and R&B. Time Magazine once called him the "greatest jazz singer alive."

In a 2014 interview with The Arizona Republic, Jarreau relished in his crossover tendencies.

"I grew up in Milwaukee, and I took it all in. I want it all. Don't cut me off at the pass and say I can't listen to Muddy Waters because I'm a jazzer. Or I can't listen to Garth Brooks because I'm a jazzer. Get out of here," he said.

Music wasn't always Jarreau's focus, however. He was an athlete who earned a master's in vocal rehabilitation and started his career as a counselor in San Francisco, playing jazz on the side. Jarreau didn't record his first album until he was 35.

"His second priority in life was music. There was no third," read the statement on Jarreau's website. "His first priority, far ahead of the other, was healing or comforting anyone in need."

Jarreau is survived by his wife, Susan, and a son, Ryan. In lieu of flowers or gifts, a donation page has been set up for the Wisconsin Foundation for School Music.

