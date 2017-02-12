2017 OHSAA Boys' Basketball Division IV District Tournament at S - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

2017 OHSAA Boys' Basketball Division IV District Tournament at Struthers

(2) Western Reserve – bye.  Plays the winner of Valley Christian - Leetonia on March 3rd at 7:00 p.m. at Western Reserve.

 (7) Valley Christian vs. (12) Leetonia | February 28th, 7:00 p.m. at Valley Christian

 (8) Southern Local vs. (10) Jackson-Milton | February 28th, 7:00 p.m. at Southern Local

 (11) East Canton vs. (3) Wellsville | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at Wellsville

 (4) Lisbon – bye. Plays the winner of Sebring - Lowellville on March 3, at 7:00 p.m. at Lisbon.

(5) Sebring vs. (6) Lowellville | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at Sebring

(9) Heritage Christian vs. (13) Mathews | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at Heritage Christain

 (11) Heartland Christian vs. (1) McDonald | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at McDonald

 The second round is March 3

 The district semi-finals at Struthers Fieldhouse are March 6 and 7, and the final on March 10. All of those game start at 7:00 p.m.

