Child rape suspect sought in Ohio

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of a man accused of raping a toddler.

Devante Gibbs is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear for trial.

On Friday, Gibbs was on trial for rape, kidnapping, child endangering, and felonious assault of a two-year-old child.

Prior to the jury returning the guilty verdict, Gibbs fled and has not been seen since.

Marshals describe Gibbs as a 24-year-old black male standing approximately 5’10” and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and typically wears his hair shaved. Gibbs’ last known address was in Lorain.

Anyone with information in reference to Gibbs is being asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411)

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.