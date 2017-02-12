Dowd belts fifth career grand slam in 6-5 eight-inning loss to Towson

CONWAY, South Carolina - Senior Sarah Dowd hit the fifth grand slam of her career and Alexis Roach had two hits, but the Youngstown State softball team dropped a 6-5 decision in eight innings to Towson on Sunday morning at the Kickin' Chicken Classic.

With the loss, the Penguins fall to 0-5 on the season.

Trailing, 2-1, after four innings, Dowd cranked a two-out grand slam to center field to give the Penguins a 5-2 lead. Roach and Elizabeth Birkbeck led off the inning with a singles, and, after sacrifice bunt by Dani Dadig and a strikeout, Maddi Lusk was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Dowd.

Dowd also became just the second player in school to hit 30 career home runs. She needs just five more to break the all-time record of 34 set by McKenzie Bedra (2005-08).

Towson, though, scored runs in the bottom of the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth inning for the comeback win.

In the top of the first, Maria Lacatena's run-scoring single in the top of the first plated Lusk to give the Penguins an early 1-0 lead.

Youngstown State returns to action against East Tennessee State, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m.

