WaterFire to expand in Mercer County

A popular Mercer County attraction will now be expanding.

WaterFire will now be partnering with local organizations to add events on three weekends surrounding WaterFire in the summer.

WaterFire itself will not be adding an additional day, but organizers hope the partnership will help promote events throughout the summer around the Shenango Valley.

"What we are looking to do is collaborate with other organizations in the area that have things going on Friday night and on Sunday so we can make it a weekend event with other organizations in the Shenango Valley," said WaterFire Volunteer Coordinator Janet Stanko. "People can come and stay for the weekend and have a weekend of things to do."

WaterFire hasn't announced who they will be partnering with, or what the events are, but says that information will be out soon.