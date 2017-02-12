Palmer expected to be named Sebring head football coach

Former YSU kicker Brian Palmer is expected to be named the next head football coach at Sebring.

The board of education meets Monday, and it’s expected that Palmer will begin teaching in the district February 21.

Sebring Athletic Director Brian Clark tells 21 Sports, “We had a very qualified pool of 34 candidates from seven states, and Coach Palmer rose to the top, interviewing well and came with impressive credentials." Clark continued, "His references, notably Coach Larry Kempe of Ursuline and Iowa State Defensive Coordinator Jon Heacock, assured us that we were getting a quality person, a good teacher and a great football coach."

Palmer was an assistant at Ursuline, Leetonia, Struthers and Chaney over the last eight seasons.

Clark is excited about the addition of Palmer, "We are eager to introduce Brian to our players, students and teaching staff." Adding Palmer brings, "A unique combination of enthusiasm, organization and work ethic that we need to mentor Sebring athletes and students."