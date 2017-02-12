Person found dead in university dormitory room

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (AP) - Authorities in western Pennsylvania are investigating the death of a person found in a dormitory room over the weekend.

The Greene County coroner's office said the person was pronounced dead shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Waynesburg University.

Coroner Gregory Rohanna said the identity and other details about the person were being withheld pending notification of family. He said the death posted no threat to the university or the Waynesburg area.

Rohanna said the investigation was turned over to city police, who said no information was available Sunday. University spokeswoman Heidi Szuminsky declined to release information, including whether the case involved a student.

The student newspaper, the Yellow Jacket, announced an 8 p.m. vigil at Robert's Chapel and said counselors were available on campus.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.