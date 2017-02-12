2 men critically injured in shooting outside Pittsburgh home

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Police in western Pennsylvania say two men were shot and critically injured outside a home in the Sheraden neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

The city's public safety department said officers called to the area shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday found two 22-year-old men shot multiple times.

Paramedics transported the victims to Allegheny General Hospital in critical but non-life-threatening condition.

Police were seeking a man dressed in black seen running from the area. The Violent Crime Unit is investigating.

