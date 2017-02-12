Fundraisers to help Youngstown shooting survivor

Mercer County had one of its better voter turnouts for a municipal primary in recent years, according to the director of elections. Jeff Greenburg said that the unofficial voter turnout number Tuesday was 23.6 percent, which is better than the high teens that the county has had in the past.More >>
Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip says he's not backing down after he was slapped with an unfair labor practice charge by the union representing his teachers on Monday. "I was pretty shocked, surprised and honestly I'm just trying to make sense out of all of this. I'm here, I'm trying to give raises to teachers."More >>
The more than 4,300 square-foot mural took 22 gallons of primer, 46 gallons of paint and the ideas of more than a dozen area kids to complete.More >>
May is foster care month. Tuesday night, dozens of foster parents got a well deserved night out as they were recognized for opening their homes and their hearts for children in Trumbull county. The need for foster parents in Trumbull has gone up 40% since 2014. Executive Director, Tim Schaffner says it's due to opiate addiction.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Monday, May 15, 2017.More >>
Indians starter Carlos Carrasco left early with an injury, but five relievers kept the lead and helped the Indians hold off the Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 Monday night.More >>
Oakland hit a walk-off three-run home run in a 7-5 victory in game one, and the Golden Grizzlies took game two 8-6 to sweep a doubleheader against the Youngstown State baseball team on Sunday at the Oakland Baseball Field.More >>
Jose Osuna hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and Tony Watson escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Sunday.More >>
Jason Kipnis, moved to the leadoff spot for the first time this season, was 4 for 5 with two homers and four RBIs, and the Cleveland Indians woke up from an offensive slumber in an 8-3 victory over the Minnesota...More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
