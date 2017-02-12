Fundraisers to help Youngstown shooting survivor - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Fundraisers to help Youngstown shooting survivor

Posted: Updated:
By Janet Rogers, Reporter
Connect
Ellen Zban Ellen Zban
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A community rallies around a woman violently shot three times during an attempted robbery in Youngstown. 

Ellen Zban has been a familiar face volunteering for rescue groups, speaking up for animals in captivity, and people who can't speak for themselves. As a co-founder of Mahoning Valley Vegan, she is known throughout Northeast Ohio for promoting local vegan businesses.

When she was shot three times, including once in her face, outside her Powersdale home, friends immediately thought of ways to help. 

Holly Justice, a co-founder of Mahoning Valley Vegan, said, "Ellen has always stepped up and has never hesitated to step up or offer her assistance to those in need, and now we want the community to return the favor and help her. A Go-Fund-Me account has been set up to help pay for her living expenses. She is unable to work while she has several surgeries and goes through rehabilitation. Whatever amount you can donate, Ellen is thankful. She wants to be thought of as a survivor who beat the odds, not as a victim. The Go-Fund-Me site can be found by searching for Ellen Zban Multiple Shot Victim."

At the SOAP Gallery in Youngstown, a gentle yoga, sound therapy, vegan fundraising brunch is being held. The brunch is set for February 19, 2017 at 11:00a.m.  Marie Lallo-Wagner said, "You can reserve your spot through sonicpoweryoga.com or find information on the Mahoning Valley Vegan website. Ellen is going to require surgeries and physical therapy so she is not going to be able to return to work for awhile. We're looking to take some of the pressure off of her and ask the community to come out and support her."

The reward offered by a local rescue group has also increased. "If you want to help in other ways you can also make a donation to Canine Crusaders, an animal rescue group, and let them know you want to donate money for the reward," said Holly Justice. "Canine Crusaders and Ellen's family have teamed up to offer over $2,500 in reward money for the person that comes forward with information that leads to the capture of the individuals who shot Ellen," said Lallo-Wagner.

The shooting took place February 6, 2017 on Powersdale in Youngstown.  

Mahoning Valley Vegan will continue to post information about upcoming fundraising events.

If you have information about the men who shot Zban call Youngstown Detectives at 330-742-8911.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Elections Director: Voter turnout better in Mercer County municipal primary

    Elections Director: Voter turnout better in Mercer County municipal primary

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 1:07 AM EDT2017-05-17 05:07:57 GMT

    Mercer County had one of its better voter turnouts for a municipal primary in recent years, according to the director of elections. Jeff Greenburg said that the unofficial voter turnout number Tuesday was 23.6 percent, which is better than the high teens that the county has had in the past.  

    More >>

    Mercer County had one of its better voter turnouts for a municipal primary in recent years, according to the director of elections. Jeff Greenburg said that the unofficial voter turnout number Tuesday was 23.6 percent, which is better than the high teens that the county has had in the past.  

    More >>

  • Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip responds to unfair labor practice charge

    Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip responds to unfair labor practice charge

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-05-17 04:06:21 GMT
    Krish MohipKrish Mohip

    Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip says he's not backing down after he was slapped with an unfair labor practice charge by the union representing his teachers on Monday.  "I was pretty shocked, surprised and honestly I'm just trying to make sense out of all of this. I'm here, I'm trying to give raises to teachers."

    More >>

    Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip says he's not backing down after he was slapped with an unfair labor practice charge by the union representing his teachers on Monday.  "I was pretty shocked, surprised and honestly I'm just trying to make sense out of all of this. I'm here, I'm trying to give raises to teachers."

    More >>

  • Mural inspires life lessons in downtown Sharon

    Mural inspires life lessons in downtown Sharon

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 11:11 PM EDT2017-05-17 03:11:54 GMT

    The more than 4,300 square-foot mural took 22 gallons of primer, 46 gallons of paint and the ideas of more than a dozen area kids to complete.

    More >>

    The more than 4,300 square-foot mural took 22 gallons of primer, 46 gallons of paint and the ideas of more than a dozen area kids to complete.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms