NBC’s hit series ‘Little Big Shots’ returns March 5th

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – NBC’s hit series “Little Big Shots” returns for season two on Sunday, March 5 (8-9 p.m. ET) with a fun, entertaining premiere featuring six amazing and talented kids. Steve Harvey hosts the feel-good, family-friendly series, executive produced by Harvey and Ellen DeGeneres, and goes toe to toe with them in hilarious conversations and interviews.  

Viewers will be treated to never-before-seen acts, including everything from a pint-sized cowboy and snail whisperer to a professional animal caller and remarkable young experts in anatomy, geography and even Shakespeare. Adding to the fun will be kids who are incredibly gifted in music – ranging from opera to pop to rap, on instruments that include piano, guitar, drums and more.

“Little Big Shots” will also showcase kids who took the Internet by storm with viral videos, guaranteeing lots of comedy and surprises in this engaging series that celebrates phenomenal children from all over the globe. In addition to kids from the United States, season two will also feature talented tykes from Romania, Costa Rica, Brazil, India, England, Russia, Japan, China, Canada, the Philippines and the Netherlands.

The March 5 season premiere will feature adorable 5-year-old Lucy (Pleasanton, CA), who is a huge fan of Abe Lincoln and can recite the Gettysburg Address; charismatic 4-year-old worship leader Caleb (Greensboro, NC); 12-year-old singing sensation Elha from Manilla; and 6-year-old science wiz Mason (Sherman Oaks, CA), who enlists Harvey’s help with an explosive experiment.

Also wowing viewers will be 6-year-old basketball phenom and You Tube sensation Jaliyah (New Orleans, LA), who gets a very special surprise on the show, and 4-year-old anatomy expert Brielle (Salinas, CA), who impresses Harvey with her knowledge of every bone in the human body.
Harvey shines a spotlight on their special talents and even participates in some of the acts with the kids.

“Little Big Shots” was the #1 most-watched new series of last season in total viewers and the #1-rated new alternative series in adults 18-49 when it premiered last spring. It was also the most-watched new alternative series (13.0 million for originals) on any Big 4 network in six years and the most-watched on NBC in 10 years.

“Little Big Shots” is executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres, Steve Harvey, Jeff Kleeman, Gerald Washington, Robin Ashbrook, Alison Holloway, Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner. The series is produced by Warner Horizon Television in association with 112th Street Productions and A Very Good Production. 

